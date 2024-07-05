Political tensions flare in Malkajgiri over civic works

Leaders from both parties accused each other of neglecting the needs of the local people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri has once again become a battleground for political factions after Congress leaders in Moula Ali attempted to attack BRS Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy during his visit to inspect road works in the local RTC Colony on Thursday. Leaders from both parties accused each other of neglecting the needs of the local people.

Residents of RTC Colony have faced significant difficulties due to the poor condition of the roads, which had not been repaired for some time. MLA Rajasekhar Reddy from the BRS party, held numerous discussions with local authorities to address these issues, but no progress was made until recently.

BRS sources claim that despite the MLA’s efforts, the authorities did not take action. On the other hand, Congress leaders argue that the road works only started due to the initiative of former MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao.

When MLA Rajasekhar Reddy went to supervise the newly started road works, tensions escalated, leading to a scuffle between Congress and BRS cadre. Though the GHMC officials admitted to have received requests from the MLA for completing works and expressed their inability to complete the works due to the elections, the Congress reportedly attacked Rajasekhar Reddy, leading to tension.

Officials of GHMC and the police intervened and provide safe passage to the BRS legislator. While the Congress leaders claimed that they only went to question the MLA over pending works, the latter suspected it as a retaliation for his recent protests over the State government not releasing funds for development works in his constituency.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rajasekhar Reddy said the Congress leadership was not releasing funds to the contractors for works initiated during the previous BRS regime which was delaying the ongoing works. However, he said the same Congress leaders were trying to corner him before the people for no fault of his.

“I made repeated representations to the officials for release of funds and recently staged a sit-in protest over incomplete drainage works in Gauthamnagar division along with the locals. Rather than addressing the issue, the Congress leadership appears to have decided to send their cadre to intimidate me,” he said.