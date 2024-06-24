Watch: Malkajgiri MLA protests at Gautam Nagar

Informing that the road has been in bad shape for around six months, he added that this was causing inconvenience to colony residents and commuters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 03:43 PM

Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy sits in a protest.

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on Monday afternoon lodged his protest over incomplete civic work in Gautam Nagar. Alleging negligence by GHMC, he demanded officials complete the work at the earliest.

Informing that the road has been in bad shape for around six months, he added that this was causing inconvenience to colony residents and commuters. “The Chief Minister who claims Praja Palana should respond to this issue,” he said.

Before the politician registered his dissent, on June 21 visited the construction site of the road under the bridge (RUB) at Gautam Nagar along with local corporator and GHMC engineering officials. “To overcome the frequent traffic congestion because of the railway gate, authorities were asked to take up work for RUB,” he wrote in a tweet.

Watch: