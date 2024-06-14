Hyderabad: Malla Reddy and son-in-law booked for land grab attempt

Officials said it was an old case registered against the two MLAs and there is no further development in it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 02:15 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police booked a case against the former Minister and MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, who is also a MLA, for allegedly trying to grab land of a software employee.

Officials said it was an old case registered against the two MLAs and there is no further development in it.

Also Read Tension flares as land encroachment attempt targets former Minister Malla Reddy’s property

Earlier, based on a complaint lodged by one S. Srinivas Reddy, the police registered the case against Malla Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy and others for allegedly grabbing 32 guntas of land and trying to demolish structures in it.

Police said a case and counter case was booked against both parties in the issue.