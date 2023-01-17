Allox to set up India’s first multi gigawatt C-FLP manufacturing unit in TS

Allox co-founder and managing director Mourya Sunkavalli and chief operating officer Kiriti Varma thanked the State government for their support in making this project a reality. T

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:34 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Allox co-founder and managing director Mourya Sunkavalli and chief operating officer Kiriti Varma thanked the State government for their support in making this project a reality. T

Hyderabad: Allox Advance Materials Private Limited will establish India’s first multi gigawatt C- LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) active battery material production unit in Telangana, with an investment of Rs 750 crore by 2030. The company representatives signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government in this regard, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos.

The State-of-the-art facility for manufacturing Lithium Iron Phosphate (C-LFP), will be set up with an investment of Rs 210 crore and will have an initial capacity of 3GWH per annum. This can be expanded to a capacity of 10GWH with a total investment outlay of Rs 750 crores by 2030. The proposed facility will create employment for 600 highly skilled and semi-skilled professionals.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao welcomed Allox and explained that the Telangana government was actively working on promoting adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and towards developing a comprehensive manufacturing ecosystem. “The State is emerging as the most preferred destination for EV and Advanced Chemistry Cell Manufacturing. The proposed facility by Allox is expected to contribute to the State’s goal of promoting the adoption of electric vehicles,” he added.

The Government of Telangana was one of the first States to come up with a comprehensive EV & ESS Policy in 2020 with a view to build an integrated EV ecosystem.

Allox co-founder and managing director Mourya Sunkavalli and chief operating officer Kiriti Varma thanked the State government for their support in making this project a reality. They stated that Allox would play an important role in the EV and emerging Energy Storage Systems landscape of the country, while supplying active cathode materials to the cell manufacturing companies in India, thus enabling and creating an ecosystem of ACC companies around Telangana.

Allox’s technology to produce C-LFP is a solid-state process, economical to scale up, zero affluent discharge, eco-friendly and indigenously developed by ARCI, Government of India and upscaled by Allox in Hyderabad. Allox has been showcased by the Union government at the Indian Sustainability Pavilion at World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos.

Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Gopalakrishnan VC, Director of Automotive and EV Sector were also present.