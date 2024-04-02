Allu Arjun announces release date of much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2’ teaser

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 04:55 PM

Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun announced on Tuesday that the much-anticipated teaser of the second installment of super hit movie ‘Pushpa’ will be out on April 8.

The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement. In his post, Allu Arjun shared a poster and said “#Pushpa2TheRule Teaser out on April 8th, 2024!!! (sic)”

The date announcement has the fans super excited about the teaser. The first look poster of the film was released last year.

Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021, was written and directed by Sukumar. The film tuned out to be a blockbuster.