Alphores continues its winning streak in IIT-JEE (Main)

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Karimnagar: Alphores IIT Academy Telangana and Maharashtra has continued its winning streak in the IIT-JEE (Main) results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

While 28 students secured ranks below 5,000, as many as 401 students qualified to attend IIT-JEE Advanced examinations.

Institute students secured several national level ranks in different categories.

While D Sadashiva Reddy secured 242nd rank, Bhukya Manikanta got 375th followed by R Rashmita (487), D Vishwanath Reddy (577), V Ram Praneeth (597), M Sathwik (607), Ch Nishanth Reddy (673), P Sai Kaushik (730), P Sai Sharan (845), P Siddarth (1019), B Navadeep (1382), T Venkat Charan Rao (1655), K Arya (1656), Roopa Singh (2005), KVVSS Reshmita (2080), Ch Raja Vignesh (2088), Ch Supreme (2090), A Bhargava Reddy (2091) and D Apoorva (2240).

Alphores Educational Institutions Chairman V Narender Reddy attributed the success of the students in the national level examination following the planned teaching by the faculty members and hard work of students.

Congratulating the students and their parents, he expressed confidence that Alphores students would reign supreme in the NEET and EAMCET entrance examinations also.