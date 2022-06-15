Alternative agenda, policies required in country: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

File Photo: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday opined that alternative agenda rather than alternative political parties required for the country in the present context of the situation.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said that the people were looking for the alternative agenda and alternative policies in the country. People would build the history of any country. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was preparing alternative agenda for the country and would soon make an announcement. He reminded that the Chief Minister’s remarks on alternative agenda have received overwhelming response from the people across the country.

He said that both Congress and BJP have failed to extend effective governance to the country. BJP was trying to get the votes by provoking differences between the people of two religions. The Congress party has become a silent spectator and also unable to play the role of opposition party. Both the national political parties have not solved issue of hunger and develop required infrastructure and facilities for the benefit of the people.

Stating that the people of the country pinned hope on alternative policies mooted by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), he reminded that the Chief Minister has brought special recognition to Telangana state in t he world map within short span of eight years. The initiatives of the TRS government have completely changed the socio-economic conditions in Telangana which emerged on top in welfare and development in the country. Hence, the entire country was looking for the leadership of the Chief Minister. The alternative agenda, which would be announced by the Chief Minister, would be as per the aspirations of the people of the country, he added.