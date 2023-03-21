Altocumulus clouds spotted in Hyderabad, indicates potential thunderstorm activity

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a spell of scattered thunderstorms is expected in Hyderabad between March 23 and 28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: Altocumulus clouds were spotted in the sky over Hyderabad on Tuesday, and now weather experts are predicting that they may be a harbinger of upcoming thunderstorms in Telangana, including Hyderabad.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a spell of scattered thunderstorms is expected in the region between March 23 and 28.

Altocumulus clouds, which are mid-level clouds composed of water droplets, can often indicate an approaching storm system or frontal boundary. In this case, the presence of these clouds has been interpreted by meteorologists as a sign of potential thunderstorm activity in the region.

However, the IMD has clarified that the thunderstorms are likely to be scattered in nature, and widespread rainfall is not expected during this spell.

The weather department attributed the upcoming thunderstorm activity to a combination of factors, including a trough of low pressure over the region and the presence of a moist easterly wind flow.

Also Read Hyderabad likely to face hotter summer this year