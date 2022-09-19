Rains to return to Hyderabad; IMD issues yellow alert for Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:50 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Rains are likely to return to the city, and some parts of the State after a brief lull. The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad (IMD-H) has placed the city on yellow alert, warning of light to moderate rainfall, on Tuesday. Similar weather could be expected across the State as well, with heavy rain predicted in some districts as well.

As per the forecast, most localities of Hyderabad could receive rainfall between 0.10 mm and 2.40 mm till Wednesday morning. However, some areas including Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, LB Nagar, Charminar, Bandlaguda, and Yousufguda might witness rains between 2.50 mm to 15.50 mm, the forecast said.

The maximum temperature in the city for the next two days was expected to be in the range of 30 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature could be in the range of 22 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius.

According to IMD, the potential impact expected due to the rainfall includes water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles falling, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.

No rainfall was recorded in the city on Monday. The maximum temperature recorded was 30.6 degree Celsius while the humidity level recorded till 8:30 am was 73 per cent which was above normal.

A similar weather pattern was likely to prevail across the State with the IMD predicting heavy rain at Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy on Tuesday.

Some districts have already been reporting heavy rains over the last couple of days. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall was recorded in Mahabubnagar (68.5 mm) followed by Rajanna Sircilla (61.3 mm) and Nirmal (58.5).