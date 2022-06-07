Always have biology-related topics at your fingertips

Published Date - 11:10 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and their environments — these broadly come under the biological sciences. This article helps you answer questions on biological sciences.

1. Coelom is lined on all sides by:

a. ectroderm

b. mesoderm

c. endoderm

d. ectoderm & endoderm

Ans. b

2. Read the following statements.

a. Symmetrical animals cannot be cut into two equal parts (antimers) in any plane.

b. Most sponges & adult gastropodes are symmetrical

c. A symmetry cannot be said to be an adaptation/advantage to an organism.

d. Most of the asymmetrical organisms develop complex sensory & locomotor functions.

Which of the above are true?

1. B, C & D

2. A, C & D

3. A, B & D

4. A, B & C

Ans. 4

3. Which one of the following statements is wrong?

a. Insects have one pair of antenna

b. Prawns have two pair of antenna

c. Millipodes possess two pairs of appendages in each segment of the body

d. Animals belonging to the phylum porifera have nematocyst

Ans. d.

4. What is the range of length of sponges?

a. 1 mm – 10mm

b. 1 cm – 1 metre

c. 1 mm -100mm

d. 1 metre – 10 metre

Ans. b

5. Assertion(A): Physalia is a polymorphic form

Reason (R ): Physalia has different types of zooids

a. Both (A) & (R ) are correct, (R ) is the correct explanation of (A)

b. Both (A) & (R ) are correct, (R ) is not correct explanation of (A)

c. (A) is true but (R ) is false

d. (A) is false but (R ) is true

Ans. a

6. This is not a cnidarian:

a. Obelia

b.Jelly fish

c. Sea anemone

d. Beroe

Ans. d

7. Flame cells of flatworms help in:

a. Osmoregulation

b. Digestion

c. Reproduction

d. Excretion

1. (a) only is correct

2. (a) & (d) are correct

3. (b) only is correct

4. (b) & (c) are correct

Ans. 2

8. Match the following characters of ctenophora

List -i List -ii

a. Symmetry i. Diploblastic

b. Body wall ii. Sexual mode only

c. Reproduction iii Locomotory structures

d. Comb plates iv Radial

The correct match is

a b c d

1. iv i ii iii

2. i iv iii ii

3. iv ii i iv

4. ii iv iii i

Ans. 1.

9. Third stage larva of Wuchereria bancrofti carried by culex mosquito is called:

a. Cysticercus

b. Microfilaria

c. Merozoite

d. Trophozoite

Ans. b

10. The ctenophores are classified on the basis of

a. Body shape

b. Bioluminescence

c. Parallel cells

d. Aboral tentacles

Ans. d

11. Assertion(A): Earthworms are hermaphrodites

Reason (R ): Both the male & female reproductive organs are present in the same individual

1. Both (A) & (R ) are false

2. (A) is false but (R ) is true

3. Both (A) & (R ) are correct, (R ) is the correct explanation of (A)

4. Both (A) & (R ) are correct, (R ) is not the correct explanation of (A)

Ans. 3

12. Phylum annelida includes over

a. 15,000 species

b. 9,000 species

c. 60,000 species

d. 9,00,000 species

Ans. b

13. Read the following statements regarding chilopodes and identify correct combination

a. Referred to as centipedes

b. Each trunk segment bears two pairs of legs

c. Respiration by trachea

d. Excretion by molpighiantubules

The correct ones are

1. All expect (A)

2. All except (C )

3. All except (D )

4. All except (B)

Ans . 4

14. Study the following statements about monoplacophora

a. Shell is spirally coiled

b. Represented by neomenia

c. Heart is unique with two pairs of atria and a pair of ventricles

d. Serial repetition on internal organs.

The correct statements are

1. All except (a)

2. (a) Only

3. All except (c )

4. All except (a), (b)

Ans. 4

To be continued …

