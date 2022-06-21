| Focus On Biology To Score Well In Upcoming Tests

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in – these broadly come under the biological sciences.

Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology.

1. Match the Column-I with Column-II & choose the correct option

Column-I Column-II

A. Synapsis aligns homologous chromosomes i. Anaphase-II

B. Synthesis of RNA & Protein ii. Zygotene

C. Action of enzyme recombinase iii. G2-Phase

D. Centromere do not separate but chromatids iv. Anaphase-I

move towards opposite poles v. Pachytene

a. A-ii B-i C-iii D-iv

b. A-ii B-iii C-v D-iv

c. A-i B-ii C-v D-iv

d. A-ii B-iii C-iv D-v

Ans: b

2. Fructose is absorbed into the blood through mucosa cells of intestine by the process called

a. Active transport

b. Simple diffusion

c. Facilitated transport

d. Co-transport mechanism

Ans: d

3. Match the Column-I with Column-II & Column-III. Choose the correct option

Column-I Column-II Column-III

(Substrate) (Enzyme) (Product)

1. Lactose A. Lipas i. Galactose

2. Monoglycerides B. Trypsin ii. Maltose

3. Starch C. Lactase iii. Fatty acids

4. Peptones D. Amylase iv. Dipeptides

Answer codes:

a. 1-A-i, 2-C-ii 3-B-iii 4-D-iv

b. 1-D-i 2-A-ii 3-B-iii 4-C-iv

c. 1-C-i 2-A-iii 3-D-ii 4-B-iv

d. 1-C-i 2-A-ii 3-D-iii 4-B-iv

Ans: c

4. Chylomicrons are:

a. Neural signals that stimulate intestinal secretions

b. Small fat globules coated with protein

c. Small granules found in gastric juice

d. Protein molecules coated with fat

Ans: b

5. What is the PO2 & PCO2 in the systemic arteries?

a. PO2 40mm Hg, PCO2 45 mm Hg

b. PO2 95mm Hg, PCO2 104 mm Hg

c. PO2 95mm Hg, PCO2 40 mm Hg

d. PO2 45mm Hg, PCO2 40 mm Hg

Ans: c

6. Choose the wrong statement.

a. Solubility of CO2 in blood is 20-25 times higher than that of O2

b. The total volume of air accommodated in the lungs at the end of a forced inspiration is called the vital capacity

c. O2 can bind with haemoglobin in a reversible manner to form oxyhaemoglobin

d. Every 100ml of deoxygenated blood delivers approximately 4ml of CO2 to the alveoli

Ans: b

7. Match the items listed under Column-I with those given under Column-II. Choose the appropriate option from the given choices:

Column-I Column-II

A. Residual Volume (RV) p. 4000ml – 4600ml

B. Inspiratory Reserve Volume (IRV) q. 1100ml – 1200ml

C. Vital Capacity (VC) r. 1000ml – 1100ml

D. Expiratory Reserve Volume (ERV) s. 3000ml – 3500ml

E. Inspiratory capacity (IC) t. 2500ml – 3000ml

A B C D E

a. t q s r p

b. q r s t p

c. q t p r s

d. r t p q s

Ans: c

8. When you hold your breath, which of the following gas changes in the blood would first lead to the urge to breathe?

a. Falling O2 concentration

b. Raising CO2 concentration

c. Falling CO2 concentration

d. Raising CO2 connection & falling O2 concentration

Ans: b

To be continued..