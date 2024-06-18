Getting started with birdwatching

The variety of birds you see will also be affected by where in the country you live – both by region and whether you’re in a city, town, or the countryside

Hyderabad: Birdwatching, also known as birding, is the activity of observing and identifying wild birds in their natural habitats. Birdwatchers typically use binoculars and field guides to help them spot and identify different species. The main goal of birdwatching is to enjoy and appreciate the beauty of birds, study their behaviours.

How to start?

1. Learn about local bird species and their habitats using field guides or birding apps.

2. Invest in a good pair for clearer views of birds from a distance.

3. Visit parks, and nature reserves, or join local birding groups for guidance.

4. Patience is key. Watch for bird movements, calls, and behaviours.

5. Keep a journal. Record species seen and interesting observations.

6. Follow birding ethics to minimise disturbance.

7. Join online communities or attend birding events for learning and sharing experiences.

Why it’s good?

1. Connection with nature:

Birdwatching allows individuals to connect with the natural world more deeply. It fosters an appreciation for the environment and biodiversity.

2. Relaxation and stress relief:

Spending time outdoors observing birds can be very relaxing and helps reduce stress. It promotes mindfulness and a sense of calm.

3. Physical activity:

Birdwatching often involves walking or hiking in natural settings, providing moderate physical exercise that benefits health.

4. Intellectual stimulation:

Learning about different bird species, their behaviours, habitats, and calls stimulates the mind and encourages continuous learning.

5. Social interaction:

Birdwatching can be a social activity, offering opportunities to meet and connect with like-minded individuals through clubs, tours, or online communities.

Benefits:

1. Studies have shown that being in nature and observing birds can improve mood, reduce anxiety, and increase overall happiness.

2. Birdwatching encourages learning about ecology, biology, and environmental conservation. It can inspire a lifelong interest in nature.

3. Birds have inspired art, literature, music, and cultural practices worldwide, enriching human creativity.

Getting started

Naturally, it’s unlikely that you’ll be jetting off around the globe immediately. Instead, it’s sensible to start small on your bird-watching journey. The best places to start are within easy reach.

Draw some birds in your garden and watch from your own home, or take a stroll to the local park. You can see a wide variety of birds without needing to trudge along hiking trails or sit motionless on hilltops.