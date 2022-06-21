SS Rajamouli’s RRR returns to silver screen in London on ‘popular demand’

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: It has already been around three months since director S. S. Rajamouli’s recent blockbuster ‘RRR’ was released and it looks like the craze for the film hasn’t fizzled out yet. With eminent international directors and actors heaping praises on the micro-blogging platform daily, the movie has surely made a mark for itself.

Giving more shelf life to the movie in theatres, The Prince Charles Cinema, a London-based theatre, has decided to screen the movie again on popular demand. The film will be screened in Telugu with English subtitles on the 3, 5, and 29 July and 8 August, 2022.

Announcing the screening on Twitter, the theatre wrote, “Come for the tigers. Stay for the bromance. SS Rajamouli’s mammoth blockbuster RRR Movie is back by popular demand! Catch it screening in original Telugu Language with English Subtitles on the 3rd, 5th & 29th July and 8th August!,” along with a GIF showing both lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR dancing to the Natu Natu song.

Replying to the tweet, several fans thanked the management for the screening. Actor Olivia Morris, sharing her excitement, tweeted, “Back by popular demand! London friends- you can still go see RRR Movie in the cinema!”

Made on a budget of 550 crores, the film grossed 1,150–1,200 crores worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film.

