Amazon Business thriving in Hyderabad

Amazon Business has seen an upward trajectory in tier II cities including Hyderabad with a 12 percent YoY (year on year) increase in customer registration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: With approximately 6.5 lakh sellers on the platform and more than 16 cr GST-enabled products, Amazon Business has continued to act as one-stop destination for business customers in Hyderabad.

Started in 2017, Amazon Business has seen an upward trajectory in tier II cities including Hyderabad with a 12 percent YoY (year on year) increase in customer registration. With the vision to empower MSMEs, Amazon Business continues to simplify the procurement process and help MSMEs buy from the seller that best fits their procurement budget, a press release said.

Amazon Business, which currently houses India’s largest GST-enabled selection, saw a 72 percent increase in the number of customer accounts, 27 percent increase in spending by accounts and 38 percent increase in the orders received.

Keeping up with the evolving needs of the customers, Amazon Business has continued to innovate and add features including ‘Bill to Ship to’, allowing them to claim GST credit on their billing address for pan-India shipments.

“MSMEs have started embracing digital solutions to cater to the evolving needs of consumers. We are humbled by the positive response we have received from our business customers throughout the year. This year, we will continue to help our customers and seller partners leverage Amazon Business to save more on their business purchases and increase their profitability.” said Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business.

