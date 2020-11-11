Amazon Great Indian Festival books orders from 99.3% of India’s pin codes

The GIF began on midnight of October 16 with Prime Early Access and opened up for all customers on October 17.

New Delhi: Revealing the expanse of e-commerce penetration in India, Amazon India on Wednesday said sellers on the platform received orders from 99.3 per cent of the country’s pin-codes during the month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Close to 600 sellers saw more than Rs 1 crore in sales and nearly 6,500 sellers saw more than Rs 10 lakh in sales, Amazon India said.

Top product categories sold during festive sale this year were smartphones, large appliances, fashion, consumer electronics, home and kitchen items.

Amazon said that three times more customers signed up for Prime during the festive season as compared to a normal business day, with three out of five signups coming from beyond the metros from cities and towns like Agra, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gorakhpur, Vijayawada and Kottayam.

The data showed that 50 per cent of all premium smartphones being bought on Amazon.in were 5G ready.

Over 1.5 million customers bought a phone from Amazon for the first time during the festive sale.

“With customers from 99.3 per cent of India’s pin codes placing orders on Amazon.in from sellers in over 6,387 pin codes, the Great Indian Festival truly brought festive spirit across the country,” Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India, said in a statement.

More than 90 per cent new customers on Amazon.in came from small towns, the company said, adding that for the first time, customers experienced GIF in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Close to 74,000 sellers who received an order were from smaller cities such as Chikkaballapur in Karnataka, Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Moga in Punjab, Ri-Bhoi in Meghalaya, Malda in West Bengal and Navsari in Gujarat.

While Echo Dot was among the top 20 products bought on Amazon.in, customers bought as much body lotion this GIF to fill over 220 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

All the dishwashers bought on Amazon.in this GIF can wash over 80,000 utensils at one go, the company said.

