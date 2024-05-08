KTR demands for immediate release of BRS leader Krishank

BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress government of arresting Krishank with ulterior motives, for no fault of his.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: Terming the arrest of BRS leader Manne Krishank undemocratic, BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the State government release him immediately. Krishank was arrested on the charges of posting a forged circular purportedly issued by the Osmania University chief warden, with regard to the summer vacation for the university hostels and mess.

Speaking to mediapersons outside Chanchalguda prison after meeting Krishank on Wednesday, Rama Rao said the Congress government filed a frivolous case against Krishank to harass him. “The man who forged the OU chief warden’s circular is sitting in the Chief Minister’s seat. The man who exposed the misdeed was arrested,” he stated.

Demanding for an expert analysis to determine the forged document, he said that if the State government proved that the circular posted by Krishank on social media was fake, then as the BRS working president he would go to jail. “However, if it is proved that the circular posted by Revanth Reddy is a forged one, is he ready to go to jail?” he asked.

Rama Rao accused the Congress government of arresting Krishank with ulterior motives, for no fault of his. He asked the Chief Minister to correct his mistake and apologise to Krishank for troubling him unecessarily. He warned the government that this kind of act could not deter the BRS and Revanth Reddy would be paid back in the same coin.