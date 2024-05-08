Sci-fi thriller movie ‘Darshini’ set to hit the screens on May 17

Further briefing about the movie, Suryam said that the story of 'Darshini' revolves around three friends who get an opportunity to get hold of a device that shows the future, and its consequences thereafter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 04:24 PM

Hyderabad: The sci-fi thriller, ‘Darshini’ starring Vikas and Shanti in the lead roles, is all set to hit the silver screens on May 17. The film, which was made by the director Dr. Pradeep Allu, is being bankrolled by V4 Cini Creations. Recently, the film has also got a clean chit from the Censor Board, as it got a clean U/A.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Dr. LV Suryam interacted with the media and said, “Our film, ‘Darshini’ got a U/A certificate from the censor board, and the board members have also appreciated our film. And now, we are ready to release it on May 17.” Suryam further thanked producer Damodar Prasad for his co-operation for the film. “Our director, Dr. Pradeep Allu has put his soul into making this movie and he is a very talented director,” said Suryam.

“The movie turned out excellent. It has all elements such as comedy, emotion, love and everything in equal parts. We hope our Telugu audience will like this movie,” said the producer.

Director Dr. Pradeep Allu, speaking on this occasion, said, “KL Damodar Prasad is our godfather. His support was very crucial. Our producer, co-director, our lead cast — and, in fact, all of us are now like a family. We all owned this movie and liked it very much. Censor board, too, gave us a clean certificate and said that they liked our movie. The movie will hit the theatres in both the Telugu States on May 17.”

Actor Vikas, who plays the lead role, said that Dr. Pradeep Allu is the main pillar of this movie. “We have seen a lot of hardships in making this movie, but with a lot of passion, we came out with this output. The movie has turned out well as per our expectations,” said the actor.

The music for Darshini is compsed by Nijani Anjan, while the background score is given by Shiva Prasad and Ravi Milky handled the camera work.