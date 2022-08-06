Amazon miniTV makes a stellar reveal of new Bollywood celebrities for ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:35 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: Amazon miniTV revealed an exciting line-up of biggest Bollywood celebrities joining India’s biggest weekly comedy show – ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ in collaboration with Noise and Campus. After receiving an overwhelming response to the recent trailer unveil and for the initial episodes starring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor launched recently, the free streaming service has revealed the names of the next set of celebrities who will grace the show. These include Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday, Pankaj Tripathi and Sonakshi Sinha. Previous set of celebrities announced also included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Badshah.

Exciting times are on the anvil watching all the Bollywood A-listers trying to defend themselves from ‘atrangi ilzaams’ by Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh, while Varun Sharma aka Bollywood Insaaf Specialist extends support to prove their innocence and Kusha Kapila dons the hat of a judge.

Every week, entertainment and excitement will be at its peak, as a new celebrity would tackle these bizzare accusations, great punchlines and puns. Can’t wait to hear your favourite stars shield themselves with their wit, humour, and presence of mind? Stay tuned.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Case Toh Banta Hai’ is the perfect blend of sketches, talk shows, and impromptu comedy. Viewers can enjoy new episodes every Friday for free, exclusively on Amazon miniTV, which you can find on Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

