Amazon Pay expanding Smart Stores programme in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Amazon Pay said more than 800 local stores in Telangana signed up for the ‘Amazon Pay Smart Stores’ programme. In all, about 4,000 merchants signed up in South India. This programme enables offline stores to be discovered by customers and improves in-store sales.

“Amazon Pay will offer better discoverability of nearby stores, no cost EMIs, bank discounts, value added services such as insurance, warranty and much more,” said Girish Krishnan, Director of Rewards and Merchant Services, Amazon Pay India.

The programme is being expanded in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. It has seen an 72% increase in sign-ups from SMBs dealing in mobiles, electronics, laptops, large appliances, clothing, shoes, grocery, and kitchen. Customers can also shop across 1000-1500 electronics stores in Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Khammam, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupathi, Kurnool, and Rajamundry using the Smart Stores experience. Once inside a Smart Store, customers can scan the store’s QR code using the Amazon app to explore the products available within the store. They can also choose to pay by UPI, Amazon Pay balance, credit or debit cards, flexible EMI options and bank offers, he said.