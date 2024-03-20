Amazon Prime Video reveals launch of 69 new titles including ‘Game Changer’, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Amazon has revealed that it will release 29 movies including some much anticipated Telugu movies like Game Changer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, and Family Star.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 03:53 PM

Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video has revealed a long lineup of movies and shows across languages for 2024. The streaming platform’s announcement, made during an event held in Mumbai on Tuesday, has delighted fans by revealing a long list of new titles for the year.

The list of movies will also include Agni, Bad Newz, Ground Zero, Madgaon Express, Yodha, Yudhra, Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues, Don3, Ikkis, Band Waale, In Transit, Andhera, Dil Dosti Dilemma, Kanguva, Chandu Champion, Housefull 5, Singham Again, Stree 2, Vaa Vathiyaar, Be Happy, Subedaar, Baaghi 4, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and an upcoming project by Shoojit Sircar.

Cheekati Lo, Uppu Kappu Rambu, Ghaati, Thammudu will the more Telugu movies in the list. Meanwhile, Bollywood movies like The Mehta Boys, Superman of Malegaon and Chhorii 2 will also be released on the platform in 2024. An Amazon originals Daring Partners, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is also among the list.

Reality Shows and talk shows including Follow Karlo Yaar, The Rana Connection and originals including Arabia Kadali, Inspector Rishi, Snakes and Ladders and Gangs Kuruthi Punal are also listed for streaming on Amazon Prime Video this year.

Khauf, Gulkanda Tales, Matka King, Ma Kasam, Rangeen, The Great Indian Code, Ziddi Girls, The Revolutionaries, Waack Girls will be streamed on the platform, even as some popular shows like Pataal Lok, Panhcayat, Mirzapur, Bandish Bandits and Suzhal The-Vortex return with new seasons.

Some new web series which have been creating a lot of buzz like Citadel: Honey Bunny, Call Me Bae, Daldal will debut this year.