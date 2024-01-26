Exciting movies and web series to watch this weekend

From Animal to Griselda, here’s the list of all must watch movies and web series to binge watch this weekend.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 12:16 PM

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Streaming on Amazon Prime

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, released in theaters in 2023, is set to debut on over-the-top platforms in India. In the movie, following a series of devastating family deaths, a reunion invitation sends the Portokalos family on a treacherous journey to Gus’s Greek hamlet. The nearly deserted village is restored by the Portokalos family. Peter, Gus’s undiscovered child, is one of the unexpected discoveries they make while searching for Gus’ friends.

Shark Tank India Season 3

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Shark Tank India, a business reality show, is returning for its third season after garnering national attention and viewership in its first two seasons. The show follows the popular concept of Shark Tank USA. According to the show’s format, those chosen must pitch their business or business ideas to a panel of judges. The panel will then decide whether either of them wishes to invest in the pitch and negotiate a deal. If the panel is dissatisfied with the idea or business, they can simply reject it.

Neru

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

After a great theatrical run, Mohanlal’s eagerly awaited movie “Neru” is set for digital premiere. The protagonist of the tale is Sara, a blind sculptor who, following trauma, seeks justice. She begs Vijaymohan (Mohanlal), a lawyer who hasn’t practiced for a while, to take up her case. As he attempts to win the case for Sara, Vijaymohan encounters several challenges.

An upcoming Amazon miniTV series called Hustlers – Jugad Ka Khel is expected to capture the essence of Mumbai’s vibrant startup situation. The protagonist of the tale is Sanjay Sharma, an intelligent student who chooses to leave a wealthy job to start his own company. He comes up with a scheme to lower the cost of PG rooms for individuals moving to other cities. The show traces the difficulties he encounters in pursuing this goal.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Streaming on: Netflix

This week also marks the release of Masters of the Universe: Revolution, an upcoming animated Netflix original series. Created by Kevin Smith, the show serves as a sequel to the 2021 animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show’s plot delves into unresolved issues from the original 1980s series, pitting He-Man and his gang against Skeletor’s army and other dangerous enemies in the struggle for Castle Grayskull.

Griselda

Streaming on: Netflix

The life of Griselda Blanco, a well-known Colombian drug lord in the cocaine-based drug trade, is the basis for this Netflix miniseries. The narrative will cover her reign over Miami, Florida’s underworld in the 1980s and how she came to be known as the Godmother of Cocaine.

Animal

Streaming on: Netflix

Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ will receive an extended cut for its OTT release on Netflix. The film will be a few minutes longer, adding 8 minutes to the overall runtime.

The film shows the tumultuous relationship between a father and son. Ranbir is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Animal revolves around the complex relationship between a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) and his son Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor).

After tragedy befalls Balbir, Ranvijay sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Abrar Haque (Bobby Deol) and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

Masters of the Air

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Based on Donald L. Miller’s 2007 book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, the thrilling TV show explores the remarkable operational efficiency of the Eighth Air Force’s 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress unit, during World War II. Given the team’s significant losses during combat missions, the unit was named “Bloody Hundredth.”

Karmma Calling

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

The show is an official remake of the American show Revenge, and has been produced by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, and Taher Shabbir under their banner RAT films.