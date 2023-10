| Ambanis Host Ioc President Thomas Bach At Their Residence

Ambanis host IOC president Thomas Bach at their residence

Nita Amabani welcomed Thomas Bach in a traditional Indian way wearing a saree at their residence.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:13 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Ambani

Hyderabad: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani hosted International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at their residence on Tuesday ahead of the 141st IOC session, scheduled to be held in Mumbai between October 15-17.

Nita Amabani welcomed Thomas Bach in a traditional Indian way wearing a saree at their residence.