Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP just 9 days after joining party

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:59 AM, Sat - 6 January 24

Ambati Rayudu

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his decision on Saturday to quit YSRCP nine days after joining the party.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ambati Rayudu shared that along with his exit from the party, he also announced that he will be taking a break from politics.

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024