Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP just 9 days after joining party

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:59 AM, Sat - 6 January 24
Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his decision on Saturday to quit YSRCP nine days after joining the party.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ambati Rayudu shared that along with his exit from the party, he also announced that he will be taking a break from politics.

