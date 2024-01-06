Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP just 9 days after joining party

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ambati Rayudu shared that along with his exit from the party, he also announced that he will be taking a break from politics.
Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his decision on Saturday to quit YSRCP nine days after joining the party.
This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.
Thank You.
— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 6, 2024