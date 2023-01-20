| Ambiguity Continues As Three Persons Still Missing From Deccan Mall Fire

Three persons who were reportedly in the building when fire began and they remained untraced till Friday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:24 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Ambiguity continued over the three persons who were reported missing ever since fire was reported at Deccan Mall at Minister Road in Secunderabad on Thursday.

The fire department officials jointly with the police and GHMC officials inspected the building and analysing possibilities of carrying out rescue operations to trace the missing persons.

Those missing were identified as Wasim, Junaid and Zaheer, all workers from Bihar.

Sources said the trio along with their co-workers were at the spot before the fire was reported. Their last mobile phone signal was also tracked at the spot.

Fire department officials said flames were yet to die down on the first floor and a rescue operation was being planned in the afternoon.

The Ramgopalpet police had booked a case against the building owners and detained them for questioning.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy visited the spot and inspected rescue operation measures.