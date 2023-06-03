Amchoor prices hit an all-time high in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Nizamabad: The price of dried mangoes used in making amchoor has witnessed a significant surge at the Nizamabad marketyard. A quintal of dried mangoes is now being sold for Rs.38,000, reflecting a substantial increase. Farmers attribute this price hike to the soaring demand for the commodity. This is against the Rs.22,000 a quintal last year.

The average price has been set at Rs.21,500 per quintal, with a separate rate of Rs.6,000 per quintal for the third quality product. Marketyard officials said a total of 13,180 quintals of amchoor have arrived at the market over the last three months. Farmers from Mahabubnagar, Medak, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts have brought amchoor to the marketyard.

Moreover, the officials mention that the amchoor is being exported to North India and Arab countries. It is worth noting that the Nizamabad marketyard stands as the second largest market yard, right after Hyderabad.

Dried mangoes are used in making amchoor, an alternative for tamarind in preparing food items. The commodity is widely consumed in north India as well as several Arab countries.