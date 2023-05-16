Taste 77 varieties of mangoes at this expo in Sangareddy

You should visit Fruit Research Station of Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University in Sangareddy town

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

A variety of Mangoes are put on display during an exhibition at FRS in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: How many varieties of mangoes have you tasted this season? If the count is just one or two, or even five, you should probably visit the Fruit Research Station of Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University in Sangareddy town.

The FRS had sold rights of three blocks with about 4,000 mango trees to three traders. The traders have now set up three stalls inside the orchards. Though the orchards have nearly 400 varieties of mangoes, 77 varieties have been harvested this season and are kept on sale at these three stalls.

Mango lovers from Hyderabad, Karnataka and Maharashtra are now visiting the FRS to buy and taste the 77 varieties. Scientists at FRS had planned the exhibition of these varieties inviting farmers from various parts to create awareness, and are also explaining the cultivation practices of each variety, profits and challenges to the farmers.

The scientists said the Azam-us-Samar variety is the costliest, being sold at Rs.600 per kg while the Himayat variety is being sold at Rs.250 a kg. Apart from the regular varieties Benishan, Pedda Rasalu, Dasheri, Kesari, Totapuri, Mallika and Cheruku Rasalu, rare varieties such as Bombay Beda, Khaju, Dilpasand and Azam-us-Samar on display. The farmers also had an opportunity to have a glimpse of pickle varieties such as Hydera Saheb, Tokku kaya, Muthavar Pasand and others.

International varieties like Kent and Sensation were also part of the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior scientist at FRS Dr V Suchitra said they would organise the exhibition every year to sensitise farmers on mango cultivation practices. They could not get a harvest of more varieties this year because the orchards were infested by mango hoppers. Untimely rains coupled with hailstorms and gales too played spoilsport.