Ami Mishra, Kunaal Vermaa, KASYAP and VIBIE collaborate to re-create ‘Hasi’ from ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The iconic song ‘Hasi’ continues to captivate audiences with its timeless melodies. Now, brace yourself for a completely fresh take on this beloved classic as India’s youngest pop heartthrob, KASYAP, joins forces with the original creators of Hasi, Ami Mishra and Kunaal Vermaa to recreate ‘Hasi Ban Gaye’.

Retaining the essence of the original ‘Hasi’ in the recreated version, the lyrics of ‘Hasi Ban Gaye’ have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa, infusing the song with a fresh narrative. Adding a new-age identity, the love track has been re-produced from scratch by the talented VIBIE.

Composing the song and known for his soulful vocals, Ami Mishra lends his voice once again to this rendition, accompanied by the mesmerising vocals of KASYAP. Collectively, this creation promises to evoke a myriad of emotions, bringing smiles and tears to anyone who listens.

