Sara, Rhea remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pictures of her and Sushant. Actor Rhea Chakraborty too shared a throwback video of her former boyfriend.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to share heartfelt notes in remembrance of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. June 14 marks the third death anniversary of the actor, who may have been gone but never forgotten.

Sara Ali Khan shares unseen pictures of her and Sushant, and said, “I know you’re there.”

The actor wrote further, “On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither is ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo, I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars.”

Actor Rhea Chakraborty too, on Wednesday, shared a throwback video of her former boyfriend Sushant on his death anniversary and wished that the Bollywood star was still around.

In the brief clip, which she set to the iconic rock band Pink Floyd’s song “Wish You Were Here”, Rajput and Chakraborty appear to be on a vacation in the hills, sitting atop a rock in the middle of a stream.

— Nithya Shree Sangameshwar