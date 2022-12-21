Amid the fear of rise in Coronavirus cases, twitterati share memes on internet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: After the surge of Covid cases in China once again, it was memes galore on Twitter with #Coronavirus trending on the micro-blogging site.

The news on increase in daily infections and the estimations that at least a million people will die due to Covid in 2023 in China have raised concerns among the general public, given the fact that people had to bear the brunt of Covid-19 pandemic for over two years.

As memes are a way of expressing anxieties and alleviating fears or other emotions through humour, online users took to Twitter with covid related memes and jokes. “Welcome back”, and “boss returns”, wrote the users along with the hashtags covid and coronavirus.

Check-out a few memes here:

Currently, China is reportedly struggling to handle the Covid surge and the country is also facing an extraordinary wave of deaths. Post alarming Covid reports, taking precautionary measures— masking up and avoiding crowded places is the need of the hour.