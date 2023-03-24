| Manchu Family Feud Comes Out Into The Open Goes Viral On Social Media

All seems to be not well in the Manchu household as it appears that the Manchu brothers, Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu, are fighting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: The dispute between the Manchu brothers, Vishnu Manchu and Manoj Manchu, has taken a turn now. Recently, Manoj shared a video of Vishnu Manchu arguing with two men inside a residence.

In the video, Manoj is heard claiming that Vishnu hit his relatives and had done this earlier also. Now, this video is going viral on the internet. Manoj later removed the video from his social media profiles. However, the video has added fuel to the rumours about the rift in the Manchu family.

Manoj accused Vishnu of assaulting one of his close associates, and released a video of the entire episode on his social media accounts, including Facebook and Insta Stories, which he deleted later. However, by then netizens managed to capture the screenshots and also reshared the video on Twitter.

Vishnu and his wife Viranica Reddy attended the recent wedding of Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy as guests. Some sources state that the Manchu family has been having disputes for the past few months with the brothers feuding, though the reasons behind this feud are not completely clear.

