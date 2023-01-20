| Manchu Manoj Announces His New Project What The Fish

Manchu Manoj announces his new project ‘What The Fish’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:58 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Manchu Manoj is making a comeback to movies after what feels like an eternity. The Telugu actor eventually made the big news on Twitter after teasing fans on social media for several days. Varun Korukonda, a new director, and Manoj have a fresh project in the works.

According to rumours, 6IX Cinemas is supporting this compelling and amusing movie titled ‘What The Fish’. Manoj referred to it as a “crazy flick” in a tweet he posted on Friday morning. “It’s been a long time since I did any film but I’m blessed to have had all your love upon me all these years and it’s high time to give back all the Love,” the actor’s post reads.

“Here’s Announcing my NEXT #WhatTheFish. A crazy film that’ll give you all a CRAZYYYYY experience (sic),” it continued.

Almost soon after the actor’s announcement, congratulations flooded in. Actor Brahmaji wrote, “Congratulations Dear.” Actor Aadhi wrote, “Congratulations babaiii…,all the very crazy besttt to the entire team of WTFish!! (sic).”

The movie’s poster caught our attention because it featured Manoj dressed in a unique way. The poster features a woman wearing goggles and a mask, a gas station, some bikers, and a lotto bar, among other fine elements.

Yesterday, the actor had teased fans in a Twitter post that read, “Muhurtham fix 🙂 Tomorrow 9:45 AM can’t wait to share (sic).” Fans started to wonder if the actor was going to reveal his wedding date.

Earlier, the actor shared with fans, “It’s been a while, i’ve been holding this special news close to my heart. Excited to enter into the next phase of my life.. 🙂 Announcing on 20th Jan 2023. Need all your blessing as always (sic).”

‘Manam Manam Barampuram’ or ‘When the crazy becomes crazier’ is the tagline being given to the much-awaited project. The film was reportedly shot in multiple locations across Canada. Other cast details will be revealed soon by the makers.

The actor is also shooting for the film ‘Aham Brahmasmi’.