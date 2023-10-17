Amit Shah to interact with tribal youth under Tribal Youth Exchange Program tomorrow

The event, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, also aims to expose the youth to technological and industrial advancements that have taken place in different parts of the country.

By ANI Published Date - 08:07 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact with tribal youth under the Tribal Youth Exchange Program on Wednesday.

The objective of the program is to provide an opportunity for the tribal youth of the selected states and districts to visit different places to understand the cultural ethos, language and lifestyles of people depicting unity in the diversity of our national life.

The focus of the program is on creating awareness regarding education, skill development and employment opportunities The key activities of the Tribal Youth Exchange Program include an interactive session with Constitutional authorities, dignitaries and eminent personalities, panel discussions, lecture sessions and activities under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The duration of each Tribal Youth Exchange Programme is of seven days.