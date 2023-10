Nara Lokesh Meets Amit Shah About Chandrababu Naidu

Nara Lokesh recently held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to express apprehensions regarding his father's security, asserting that the YSRCP government has been improperly leveraging state resources.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Hyderabad: Nara Lokesh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to voice concerns about his father’s safety, alleging the YSRCP government’s misuse of state resources.