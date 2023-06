Amit Shah to visit Visakhapatnam on June 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at the railway grounds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Visakhapatnam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the city on June 11 evening by a special flight from Delhi.

He will address a public meeting at the railway grounds here at 7 p.m. as part of the nation-wide celebrations being organised in every Parliamentary constituency on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing nine years in office.

