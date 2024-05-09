Contest between vote for development, vote for jihad, says Shah

Describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement, he said the parties don’t let Ram Navami procession to take place and that they also oppose CAA

By PTI Published Date - 9 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the 2024 election is Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi and that it is a contest between vote for development and “vote for jihad”.

Addressing an election rally in the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, he said the election is between Prime Minister Modi’s “Bharatiya guarantee” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chinese guarantee”.

Describing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM as a triangle of appeasement, he said the parties don’t let Ram Navami procession to take place and that they also oppose CAA

“These people don’t allow the celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day (September 17). These people oppose CAA. These people want to run Telangana on the basis of Sharia and Quran,” he said.

The BJP would secure nearly 200 seats in the three phases of the elections held so far and Telangana needs to vote to help the party cross the target of 400 seats, Shah said. PTI