Telangana: DPH issues health advisory ahead of rainy season in State

The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr.B. Ravinder Nayak has issued an advisory enlisting health precautions during the rains.

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rains or thundershowers, as forecast by IMD-Hyderabad for Telangana, might offer a reprieve from the summer heat, but the moderate temperatures and humidity could also be a breeding ground for various viral infections as well as mosquito, food and water borne diseases.

Observance of every Friday as Dry day to get rid of stagnant water around house, discard flower pots, cans, tyres, buckets, coolers, ditches and drains, will help eradicate mosquito breeding possibilities. Trim lawns as short as possible.

To prevent water borne infections such as acute gastroenteritis, jaundice and typhoid, the advisory calls for drinking and carrying filtered/boiled water from home, bottled water when outside, washing hands frequently, specially before and after meals and also after visiting the washroom.

“Use and carry hand sanitizers with you, avoid eating outside, especially raw, pre-cut and uncovered food sold in the open like chaat, salads, fruits and juices, and eat freshly made home cooked food and discard leftovers as far as possible,” advisory said.

To guard against airborne infections such as viral fever, conjunctivitis and influenza, the advisory says, “Avoid shaking hands, sharing food, water and clothes, with someone who is sick, or when sick yourself, wash hands frequently, as well as use hand sanitizers often, to avoid being infected”.

Minimize contamination of hands, avoid touching door handles, table tops, lift buttons, stair banisters, and railings in public places, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, to avoid infecting people around you.

Health advisory during rains:

* Secure doors and windows with mosquito nets / screens

* Any holes in the net should be promptly closed

* Keep windows and doors shut during early morning and evening

* Cover beds and cribs with mosquito nets, preferably insecticide-treated

* Net should have 156 holes in a square inch and tucked around the bed

* Children should wear light-colored clothes which will cover their arms as well as legs

* Apply mosquito repellent like creams / lotions before going outdoor

* Maintain drains to prevent water stagnation.

* Cover septic tanks with a mesh to prevent mosquito breeding