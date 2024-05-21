US Consulate in Hyderabad extends student visa season by two weeks

Student visa interviews will now continue until the end of August 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 03:05 PM

Hyderabad: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has extended the student visa season by two weeks, ensuring that students with later interview dates can arrive in the US in time for their programs. As a result, student visa interviews will now continue until the end of August 2024.

To assist applicants, EducationUSA India is organizing Student Visa Information Sessions 2024. These sessions will feature a Consular Officer from the U.S. Embassy or Consulates, who will provide detailed guidance on the student visa application process.

The consulate began conducting student visa interviews on Monday, following the release of the first set of appointment slots. Over the next few weeks, additional appointment slots for June, July, and August will be made available.

Students seeking US student visa appointments at the consulates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and the US Embassy in New Delhi can check availability and book slots on the official website.