Band drummer dies during funeral procession in Sircilla

Edla Shankaraiah, who was one among the band troupe, collapsed and died on the spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 04:08 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a tragic incident, a drummer, who was performing along with a music band in a funeral procession in Gopalaraopalli of Thangallapalli mandal, died on Tuesday.

Edla Shankaraiah, who was one among the band troupe, collapsed while playing drum in the funeral procession and died on the spot.

According to villagers, Shankaraiah was performing for the funeral of Mulige Anjaiah, a resident of Gopalaraopalli, who had died of illness on Monday. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Shankaraiah’s body was shifted to the Sircilla hospital for postmortem.