Amity University invites applications for PG, UG programmes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Amity University’s RICS School of Built Environment is inviting applications for its full-time built environment specialization courses for the academic year 2022, which will be delivered from Noida and Mumbai. The programme is for students who are looking for a career in field of the built environment which includes real estate, infrastructure, and construction sectors.

A press release from the institute said that it is offering four post-graduation courses in MBA in Real Estate & Urban Infrastructure, MBA in Construction Project Management, MBA in Construction Economics & Quantity Surveying, and Post Graduate Diploma in Facilities Management. Meanwhile, under-graduation course is being offered in BBA in Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure.

The eligibility for the Noida campus is 50 per cent marks in graduation with a minimum score of MAT-450/GMAT-450/CMAT-100 or percentile in CAT/XAT – 65/NMAT – 50 or online mode. For the Mumbai campus it is minimum 50 per cent marks in graduation with a min score of MAT-500/GMAT- 500 or percentile in CAT/XAT-75/NMAT-60 or online mode.

The release said that due to the pandemic, the admission process has been modified and for the time being, selection process is based on video responses to the questions posted through the video link available on admission microsite. Admissions are open and application form submissions are going on.