Amrin Qureshi is living her wildest dream

The actor who grew up in the city talks about her debut in Bollywood, watching old Telugu films in preparation for her role in Bad Boy

By | Published: 7:30 pm

As a school-going kid, Amrin Qureshi had vivid memories of listening to popular chartbusters of Telugu actors like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna when she stayed in her Nani’s house at Old Airport Road near Begumpet. Although her father Sajid Qureshi and grandfather MI Qureshi were into film production and distribution business, Amrin never got a glimpse of the glamour world because of conservative upbringing. “The warmth of Hyderabad is what draws me here.

My school days and childhood at Siva Sivani Public School left me with bright memories. Glamour world was completely different, we grew up without having the knowledge of how a film set looks like. Only after we moved to Mumbai for dad’s extended business, I happened to find my passion in films,” says Amrin.

Amrin had to unlearn that she learnt at Anupam Kher Acting School before joining Raj Kumar Santosh’s team, the director of Bad Boy, the Hindi remake of Telugu film Cinema Choopistha Mava. “The experience on the film sets gave me a thorough understanding as to how actors express emotions on-screen. Director Rajkumar is like a school himself as I learnt everything from him. I am reprising the role of Avika Gor.

Telugu people like comedy and drama, but the preferences of Hindi audiences are a bit different. Apart from a few changes, everything including storyline is intact. We shot songs in Hyderabad,” says the actor who is paired with Namashi Chakraborty, son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. The movie is being produced by Amrin’s father under Inbox Pictures banner. She has also signed a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Julayi.

Revisiting past

To learn about the craft, Amrin says she watched plenty of yesteryear movies like Gundamma Katha and Mayabazar. “Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati made me revisit yesteryear work of Telugu actors. That’s when I got to know about actor late Savitri, I went back and watched her movies. I watched Raj Tarun’s Cinema Choopistha Mava even before I accepted the offer.

Telugu cinema is coming up with great content whether it is small or big films, every project is doing so great. Never in my wildest dreams, did I think that I would be working in remakes of these movies,” she says adding that working under her father was a strange experience. “It’s very strange to work with dad on film sets.

In real life, I tried telling myself that if it was another producer how would I react and respond to him — ‘Be professional and deliver your performance is what I feel’,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .