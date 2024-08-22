Two Blue Colt constables save youngster from committing suicide in Mancherial; receive cash rewards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 07:57 PM

Inspector Bansilal presents a cash reward to two constables for saving the life of a youngster in Mancherial

Mancherial: A swift response from two police constables saved the life of a youngster who was reportedly about to end his life on a railway track here on Thursday.

Satyanarayana and Raj Kumar belonging to a Blue Colts team of Mancherial police station immediately responded to a call received on Dial 100 service stating that an individual, identified as, Haridash Sai Krishna (29) was lying on the track at 5 pm.

The constables managed to rush to the tracks by 5.30 pm and counselled Sai Krishna from ending his life. The constables had made enquiries as to why he wanted to kill himself and assured all help from the police department if required. They then admitted him to an alcohol de-addiction centre.

A resident of Water Tank Area in the town, Sai Krishna said he wanted to die as his wife was not living with him following some family disputes.

Police said that Sai Krishna grew addicted to liquor owing to his separation from his wife, who was now living with her parents in Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, Inspector R Banslilal commended the constables for saving the life of the youngster, while presenting a cash reward for the two.