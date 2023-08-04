Amrit Sarovar at AOC Centre inaugurated

02:56 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command on Friday inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar at AOC Centre.

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Union government launched mission ‘Amrit Sarovar’ with the overall aim to create at least 75 Sarovars (ponds) in every district of the country and a target was set to build 50,000 Amrit Sarovars in the country by August 15.

The GOC-in-C complemented the AOC Centre for their efforts on the conservation of water and in creating a centre of local community activities.

Approximately 11,000 medicinal and herbal plant saplings have been planted around the Amrit Sarovar and natural shrubs have been planted on its bunds to make a natural bio-retaining wall. A pathway has been created for walking with adequate lighting and seating benches along the Amrit Sarovar.

An open gymnasium and figure ‘8’ walking track have also been set up. The Sarovar has been developed in an area of 1.2 acres of land, which will assist in boosting the groundwater level and provide a suitable habitat for local flora & fauna.