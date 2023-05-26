Amul denies claims of fungus in Lassi, calls video fake

A video was going viral on WhatsApp, and one of the users tweeted the video on Twitter and tagged Amul for clarification.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:36 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Amul has been in the news again after a video of fungus-infested Amul Lassi went viral on social media. The video shows Amul Lassi packs that have developed fungus before their expiry date. The video also shows damage around the straw hole and visible liquid leakage.

In response to the video, Amul issued a clarification and said the video is fake and it is misleading the customers. “This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and social media platforms regarding the inferior quality of Amul Lassi. The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed. Amul Lassi undergoes strict quality checks for product quality and integrity of packaging,” reads the Amul statement.

It further said that “the packs are damaged from the straw hole area. It can also be seen in the video that liquid is leaking from the hole. The fungus development in these packs is due to this hole, which the maker of the video is most probably aware of.”

Amul said that they always advise customers not to purchase puffed or leaky packs.