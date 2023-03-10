Amul pays tribute to Satish Kaushik with a monochrome doodle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Dairy brand Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Satish Kaushik with a monochrome doodle. The comedian-actor passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack.

Animated versions of different characters that the actor played on screen over the years — from the iconic films ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and ‘Mr India’ to ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ have been featured in the doodle.

The 66-year-old actor was in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car. His final rites were performed at his Mumbai residence on Thursday evening, with celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and others in attendance.

Satish Kaushik was an Indian actor, comedian, screenwriter, director and producer. He acted in theatre before finding his break in Bollywood.

Satish was known for his roles as ‘Calendar’ in the 1987 superhero film ‘Mr India’, ‘Pappu Pager’ in ‘Deewana Mastana’ and ‘Chanu Ahmed’ in the British film ‘Brick Lane’.