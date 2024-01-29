Amy Jackson engaged to Chuck Bass aka Ed Westwick

In a collaboration post, the actors shared pictures from the dreamy engagement on Instagram. "Hell yes," the caption reads.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 29 January 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: Actress Amy Jackson who was seen in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films has gotten engaged to Hollywood actor Ed Westwick, best known for his role as the iconic Chuck Bass in the famous sitcom ‘Gossip Girl’. Amy, on the other hand, is known for her roles in ‘Singh Is Bliing’ and ‘2.0’.

Celebrities including Shruti Haasan, Kelly Rutherford, Sophie Choudary and others congratulated the couple. Amy and Ed have been dating since 2022 and are often spotted attending events together. “Chuck Bass is officially married with his Blair,” commented an Instagram user.

“Spotted: Chuck bass with his Blair xoxo, gossip girl (sic),” read another comment.