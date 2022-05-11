An amazing display of talent by FDDI students at Graduate Fashion Week 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:48 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) conducted ‘Graduate Fashion Week 2022’ at Shilpakala Vedika. The main aim of the event is to showcase the designs produced by the students of FDDI. The Institute offers courses in Footwear Design and Production, Fashion Designing, Retail and Fashion Merchandise, Leather Goods and accessories design.

The 2018 batch was evaluated on their final projects at the event. The final-year students presented various themes like ‘Conversation with flowers’, ‘Trippy pink’, ‘Beauty with bandhani’, and ‘Bon bon’.

A total of 150 students will be graduating in this year. The ‘Graduate Fashion Week’ began with cultural programmes, followed by a fashion show wherein 47 concepts of fashion, footwear, leather and other accessories were displayed. A total of 80 students from the FDDI were seen onstage. There was an air of enthusiasm as students got an opportunity to express themselves. Students of all semesters actively participated in the event.

Deepak Choudhary, Consultant and HoD, FDDI, said, “Today 40 of our students are displaying their own designs in front of the jury. They have created some great fashion, footwear and leather products as a part of their coursework. Our students excel in their job after degree because of the practical exposure at the FDDI campus. Our faculty is highly qualified and they have degrees from foreign universities.”

Kaja Naga Satish, founder chairman of Prachin Theme, and Annadatta Sri Saraswati, founder managing director of Label Sarish, who are also the co-sponsors of the ‘Graduation Fashion Week 2022’, said, “The students of FDDI are having a great potential and all of them will excel in their careers. Their designs are absolutely creative and aesthetic. We will be more than happy to take the students on board with ‘Prachi Theme’. We are extending full support to students who are pursuing their courses at FDDI.”

