An artist from the UK doodles on every surface of his home

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:18 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

The video was posted on Instagram by doodle artist Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle.

Hyderabad: Three years ago, a doodle artist from the United Kingdom purchased a house with the purpose of remodelling it, but not in the way most people would expect. By painting his entire house in his signature monochromatic hand-drawn doodles, the artist transformed it into a doodle land with a theme based on its utility for each location. Isn’t it amazing? As a result, his stop motion video of his attempt became viral, garnering millions of views.

The video was posted on Instagram by doodle artist Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle. “I doodled my house,” he captioned the video. The artist covers every nook and crevice of his house with drawings, including furniture, bedding, tableware, even the stoves and microwave too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Doodle (@mrdoodle)

In another picture, Sam Cox discusses his art and how many litres of paint he needed to draw his house. He captioned the photo from his bedroom and wrote, “So happy and excited to have finally doodled my house. I’ve seen some of your questions about my stop motion film, to answer some of them – I used 900 litres of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint (for the outside), 286 bottles of black drawing paint (for the inside) and 2296 pen nibs (I only used four different sized pens but they were refillable and the nibs were replaceable). The animation was created entirely by me and it consists of 1857 photographs, painstakingly taken between September 2020 and September 2022. The whole house is real, everything is doodled, the doodles were all hand doodled for the animation, it’s not CGI, (sic).”