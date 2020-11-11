An idea that goes a long way

Chandana Teja, an interior designer from the city builds washrooms in a slum in Kondapur

Nothing is better than taking the responsibility of the betterment of the society and trying to figure out the needful solutions to the problems persisting in it. One such person who takes immense joy in doing her bit for the needy is Chandana Teja, who spotted a slum and constructed washrooms for them.

“You need not be a politician to serve the nation. I sat in the balcony of my house in Kondapur, where me and my husband usually sipped cups of coffee. The view used to be amazing with many trees around the area providing some fresh air to breath.

But beyond the beautiful greenery was a slum which had caught my attention for long. The slum was a home for around 250 people of whom about 45 were children. I saw these people living without any basic sanitary amenities. That is when I got an idea for a possible solution,” says Chandana, an interior designer by profession.

“We decided to build a washroom for the people living in the slum. I discussed the idea with my husband and decided to provide a possible relief to those people. We constructed two washrooms in the area without collecting any funds from anyone. Also, as my husband is in the construction field, with his guidance it was a bit easy for me to construct the washrooms,”says Chandana Teja.

“We are happy that we could do our bit for the needful. We also ensure to extend our help to any genuine problems in the city,” she adds.

Chandana has linked up with We Can Make A Change, a civic duty organisation run by Karthik Pallam. “I love the work they do; because they have done their research and aren’t doing work just to temporarily solve an issue. They’re addressing it from the root cause and thinking long-term. I want to work with the same slum community and speak about eco-friendly practices and other socially-conscious things.”

