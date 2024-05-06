| An Interesting Gamut Of Candidates In The Fray For Khammam Lok Sabha

An interesting gamut of candidates in the fray for Khammam Lok Sabha

By James Edwin Published Date - 6 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Khammam: From uneducated to MBA and LLB graduates, a marine engineer and a YouTuber, labourers to businessmen, it is an interesting gamut of candidates in the fray for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

Among the 35 contesting candidates, there are three MBA graduates, six LLB graduates, a graduate marine engineer, three M Sc graduates, two holds MA degree while five holds BA degree, one studied up to intermediate, five up to SSC while two below SSC and one has no formal education.

Among the candidates of major political parties, BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao is highly qualified with MBA (IP) and MA (Public Personnel Management) from OU and has no criminal cases against him.

Congress candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy has obtained PG Diploma of Proficiency from The International Export Association, England and has one criminal case, related to poll code violation, pending against him.

BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao with a qualification of intermediate has two criminal cases, one

Besides the BRS candidate, Congress and BJP candidates are among the top businessmen in the State. BSP candidate Y Kameshwar and Congress rebel candidate Maddisetty Ajay Babu alias Yerrappa are LLB graduates and have no criminal cases pending against them while the former is a practicing lawyer.

The candidate of Jai Bharat National Party Bhattu Srnivas holds B Tech ( Mechanical) and Graduate Marine Engineer degrees. An independent candidate, Anil Kumar Maddineni of Vijayawada runs a YouTube channel and holds an LLB as well as MSc degree.

An independent candidate T Jogram Naik of Secunderabad is an advocate in Telangana High Court and has Rs 79.7 lakh movable and Rs 4 crore immovable assets. Another independent, M Suryanarayana, a retired employee and pensioner, has Rs 55.47 lakh movable and Rs 11.3 crore immovable assets.

A tribal leader from Kothagudem district Vasam Ramakrishna, contesting as an independent with immovable assets worth Rs 23.47 lakh claimed to be a daily wage labourer. Sakala Janula Party P Rama Murthy with B. Com, BA and LLB degrees given his profession as labourer.

An independent K Nageswara Rao is facing a case of criminal trespass and intimidation, a 77 year old independent Lingaiah Danda, with no formal education, and is facing a case for attack and criminal intimidation while another one Shaik Sirajuddin, a journalist, is facing a case of dowry harassment, cheating and abuse.