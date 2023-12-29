| Anakapalli Five Of Family Die By Suicide Over Financial Crisis

Anakapalli: Five of family die by suicide over financial crisis

The deceased has been identified as Shivaramakrishna (40), Madhavi (38), Veda vaishnavi (15), Jahnavi Lakshmi (13), Kusuma Priya (9).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:47 AM, Fri - 29 December 23

Representational Image

Anakapalli: Five members of a family were found dead here in a suspected case of a suicide pact, police said on Friday. Financial problems are believed to be the reason behind the extreme step.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.