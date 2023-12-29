Anakapalli: Five of family die by suicide over financial crisis

The deceased has been identified as Shivaramakrishna (40), Madhavi (38), Veda vaishnavi (15), Jahnavi Lakshmi (13), Kusuma Priya (9).
Anakapalli: Five members of a family were found dead here in a suspected case of a suicide pact, police said on Friday. Financial problems are believed to be the reason behind the extreme step.
Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.